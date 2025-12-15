The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.70 and last traded at $138.4210, with a volume of 2244035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

