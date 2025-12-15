Traders Buy Large Volume of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 169,168 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 581% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,842 put options.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA XLP traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $79.64. 13,866,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,326,114. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 24,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

