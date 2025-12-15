Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.65 and last traded at GBX 5.65. 13,464,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 10,798,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLW shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 12.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.81. The firm has a market cap of £83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

