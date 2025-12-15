Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA) Posts Earnings Results

Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Functional Brands Trading Down 28.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MEHA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,244. Functional Brands has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Functional Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st.

About Functional Brands

Our company operates in the nutraceutical supplement industry. We are a manufacturer and distributor of supplements in categories such as pain, energy, prenatal, general health, bone and joint, gastro, immunity, cardiac, detox, mental clarity & focus, sleep, prenatal and urinary. Our end markets focus on end-consumers through different channels that include pharmacies, US wholesalers, international distributors and direct-to-consumers sales.

