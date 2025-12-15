Citigroup Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $39.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Trex from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.89. 1,789,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,890. Trex has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). Trex had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.76%.The firm had revenue of $285.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In other Trex news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $478,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,794.88. The trade was a 95.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Trex by 127.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

