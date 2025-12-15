Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Down 78.4% – What’s Next?

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) dropped 78.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 8,230,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,172% from the average daily volume of 192,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colabor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.00.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Colabor Group

Colabor Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$212.47 million during the quarter. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.14%. Analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.