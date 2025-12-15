Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Down 78.4% – What’s Next?

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) dropped 78.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 8,230,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,172% from the average daily volume of 192,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colabor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Colabor Group
Colabor Group Price Performance
Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$212.47 million during the quarter. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.14%. Analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 earnings per share for the current year.
Colabor Group Company Profile
Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Colabor Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Vertiv Pullback: Ignore the Noise, Buy the Data
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Insiders Buy Natural Gas Stocks: 2 for the Watchlist
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Rivian’s Autonomy Bombshell Changes Everything—Even Its Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.