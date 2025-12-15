Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.79. 766,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 642,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 9.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $639.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.11.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.18. On average, analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,449.20. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 626,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $4,194,488.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 8,271,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,420,966.20. This trade represents a 8.19% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 1,874,057 shares of company stock worth $13,325,286 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 289.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 167,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 124,884 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 127.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 85,290 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 201.2% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

