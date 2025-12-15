Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 23100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Down 33.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

