nVent Electric (NVT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT):

12/8/2025 – nVent Electric had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/4/2025 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – nVent Electric had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – nVent Electric had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – nVent Electric is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – nVent Electric had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – nVent Electric had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/3/2025 – nVent Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

11/3/2025 – nVent Electric had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $117.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – nVent Electric had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $13,032,518.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,170.40. The trade was a 63.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $456,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,034.40. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

