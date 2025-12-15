Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Releases Earnings Results

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 61.09%.

Value Line Price Performance

Value Line stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.32. 880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $360.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Value Line announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2,000.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 547,465.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Value Line stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Value Line as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VALU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Value Line in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Value Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Further Reading

