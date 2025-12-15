ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.0035 and last traded at $10.9450. 910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

ThyssenKrupp Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.80.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 2.86%.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

