Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $20.36. Capital Clean Energy Carriers shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 552 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Down 2.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.91 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the second quarter worth $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the third quarter worth $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

