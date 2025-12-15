Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.4450, with a volume of 1607203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $7.75 price target on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Point Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $691.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 957.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 178.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 100,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

