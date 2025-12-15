Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 139000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Aberdeen International Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.91.
About Aberdeen International
Aberdeen International Inc is a resource investment company and merchant bank. It focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. The company seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen International
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The Vertiv Pullback: Ignore the Noise, Buy the Data
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Insiders Buy Natural Gas Stocks: 2 for the Watchlist
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Rivian’s Autonomy Bombshell Changes Everything—Even Its Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.