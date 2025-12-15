Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 11081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Minco Silver Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corp is a Canadian based silver mining company. It is engaged in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company has interest in the Fuwan Silver Project and Changkeng Gold Project.

