Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Cellnex Telecom SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 289,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 109,519 shares.The stock last traded at $14.99 and had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLLNY. Barclays upgraded Cellnex Telecom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

