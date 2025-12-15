Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.5350, but opened at $5.36. Aspen Pharmacare shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 391 shares trading hands.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Aspen Pharmacare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 138.0%.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

