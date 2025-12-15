Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.1550. 5,290,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 4,561,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $809.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.34.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 90.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 193,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $595,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,227,401 shares of company stock worth $13,369,886 over the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 16.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Butterfly Network by 8.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 10.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Featured Articles

