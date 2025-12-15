BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Leerink Partners

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners from $75.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBIO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of BBIO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.49. 1,511,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,960. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4318.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 25,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,683,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,212.55. This represents a 77.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 198,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $13,206,742.22. Following the sale, the director owned 679,979 shares in the company, valued at $45,273,001.82. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 557,204 shares of company stock valued at $36,561,480. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,832,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,257,000 after acquiring an additional 347,074 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,492,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 6,089,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,991,000 after purchasing an additional 178,686 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

