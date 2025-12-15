Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/11/2025 – Ferrari had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/11/2025 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/10/2025 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf to a “neutral” rating.

12/9/2025 – Ferrari was given a new $420.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Ferrari had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/4/2025 – Ferrari was given a new $481.67 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

12/1/2025 – Ferrari had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – Ferrari had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $563.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Ferrari had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/23/2025 – Ferrari is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/12/2025 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $457.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $529.00 to $554.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Ferrari had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/31/2025 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $580.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $579.00 to $529.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $579.00 to $529.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

