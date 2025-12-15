Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Calix (CALX)

Calix (NYSE: CALX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/8/2025 – Calix had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Calix had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Calix had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Calix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Calix had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Calix had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Calix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/31/2025 – Calix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Calix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Calix was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 420,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $26,917,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,694,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,580,508.92. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 530,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

