Financial Analysis: ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARM has a beta of 4.24, suggesting that its share price is 324% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Materials and ARM”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $28.37 billion 7.36 $7.00 billion $8.68 30.21 ARM $4.01 billion 32.53 $792.00 million $0.78 158.19

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than ARM. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and ARM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 24.67% 39.26% 22.13% ARM 18.81% 15.03% 11.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of ARM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Applied Materials and ARM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 14 20 0 2.59 ARM 1 7 18 1 2.70

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $242.15, suggesting a potential downside of 7.65%. ARM has a consensus price target of $177.80, suggesting a potential upside of 44.09%. Given ARM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARM is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Summary

Applied Materials beats ARM on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded on November 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

