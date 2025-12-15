Insider Buying: Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) insider David Hyman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$56,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

MDNA traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 158,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,393. The firm has a market cap of C$90.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.09.

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicenna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533,640.00% and a negative return on equity of 159.88%. Analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment.

