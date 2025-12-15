Insider Buying: Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$578,000. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position.

TSE VET traded down C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$11.59. 718,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,001. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.92.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 42.01%.The company had revenue of C$452.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

