Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Director David Brereton Sells 800 Shares

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director David Brereton sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.73, for a total value of C$26,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 737,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,147,277.56. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
David Brereton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 12th, David Brereton sold 300 shares of Tecsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.72, for a total value of C$9,816.00.
- On Friday, December 12th, David Brereton sold 500 shares of Tecsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$16,250.00.
- On Friday, October 3rd, David Brereton sold 600 shares of Tecsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.50, for a total value of C$21,300.00.
Tecsys Stock Performance
Shares of TCS stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.06. 9,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.54. The company has a market cap of C$472.82 million, a P/E ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tecsys Inc. has a 12-month low of C$31.85 and a 12-month high of C$47.51.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tecsys
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Vertiv Pullback: Ignore the Noise, Buy the Data
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Insiders Buy Natural Gas Stocks: 2 for the Watchlist
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Rivian’s Autonomy Bombshell Changes Everything—Even Its Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.