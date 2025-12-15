Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Director David Brereton Sells 800 Shares

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director David Brereton sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.73, for a total value of C$26,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 737,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,147,277.56. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

David Brereton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, David Brereton sold 300 shares of Tecsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.72, for a total value of C$9,816.00.

On Friday, December 12th, David Brereton sold 500 shares of Tecsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$16,250.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, David Brereton sold 600 shares of Tecsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.50, for a total value of C$21,300.00.

Tecsys Stock Performance

Shares of TCS stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.06. 9,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.54. The company has a market cap of C$472.82 million, a P/E ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tecsys Inc. has a 12-month low of C$31.85 and a 12-month high of C$47.51.

About Tecsys

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tecsys had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of C$48.64 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.4600739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries.

