Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Insider Sells C$825,000.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,980. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their position.

Shares of TIH stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$165.63. 49,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$161.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$144.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$107.32 and a 52-week high of C$168.56. The company has a market cap of C$13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.5892495 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIH. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$171.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$164.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toromont Industries to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$151.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$172.88.

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.

