Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Insider Riley Millar Frame Acquires 11,500 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) insider Riley Millar Frame acquired 11,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.78 per share, with a total value of C$261,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 128,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,935,818.06. The trade was a 9.80% increase in their position.

Riley Millar Frame also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Riley Millar Frame sold 23,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$494,040.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 420,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,610. The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$14.57 and a 12 month high of C$23.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, November 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.44.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

