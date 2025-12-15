Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Insider Riley Millar Frame Acquires 11,500 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) insider Riley Millar Frame acquired 11,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.78 per share, with a total value of C$261,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 128,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,935,818.06. The trade was a 9.80% increase in their position.
Riley Millar Frame also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Riley Millar Frame sold 23,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$494,040.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
PEY traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 420,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,610. The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$14.57 and a 12 month high of C$23.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
