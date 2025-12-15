Nichols (LON:NICL) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 829 and last traded at GBX 962, with a volume of 22302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 952.38.

A number of analysts have commented on NICL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 price target on shares of Nichols in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 target price on shares of Nichols in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,560.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,039.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,195.74. The company has a market cap of £351.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Established in 1908, Nichols operates within the resilient soft drinks category and owns or licenses several brands. Nichols is geographically and operationally diversified, operating across three routes to market of UK Packaged, International Packaged and Out of Home.

In the UK, Nichols operates across five soft drinks sub-categories: squash, flavoured carbonates, fruit drinks, energy and flavoured water.

