Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.16 and last traded at C$4.93, with a volume of 124802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

Tantalus Systems Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$253.63 million, a PE ratio of -493.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.30.

About Tantalus Systems

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity.

