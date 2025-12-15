Citic (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Trading 8.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.2304.

Citic Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

Get Citic alerts:

Citic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 452.0%.

About Citic

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.