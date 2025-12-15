Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 and last traded at GBX 47.10, with a volume of 7185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.
Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.
