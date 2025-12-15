Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Trading Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.06. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.4740.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPSWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Japan Steel Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Japan Steel Works

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.