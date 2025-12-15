Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) traded down 15% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 4,406,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 510% from the average session volume of 722,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Rackla Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

