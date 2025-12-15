Card Factory (LON:CARD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.60 and last traded at GBX 69.60, with a volume of 73746617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 price target on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Card Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 148.33.

The stock has a market cap of £243.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.05.

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 EPS for the quarter. Card Factory had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 EPS for the current year.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

