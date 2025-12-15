Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,219,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 346,728 shares.The stock last traded at $31.27 and had previously closed at $31.05.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMPGY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
