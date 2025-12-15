Dialight (LON:DIA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 and last traded at GBX 340, with a volume of 248159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326.99.

Dialight Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £135.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 282.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.74.

Insider Transactions at Dialight

In other news, insider Neil A. Johnson bought 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 per share, for a total transaction of £38,772. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight’s LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance, and achieving a rapid return on investment.

