Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 15th (ACQ, ATS, BRKR, CIGI, CMC, CMG, CRL, CSU, DND, DOV)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 15th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$29.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$57.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $181.00 to $185.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $190.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$5,480.00 to C$5,260.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$4.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$72.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $74.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$23.00 target price by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was given a C$32.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $178.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$141.00 to C$139.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 85 to GBX 80. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$18.00 to C$20.50.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) had its target price raised by D. Boral Capital from $4.00 to $5.00. D. Boral Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB Global (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was given a C$124.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Steel (NYSE:SID) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $1.30 to $1.40. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$107.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $93.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$167.00 to C$161.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$299.00 to C$301.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

