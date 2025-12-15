New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 21.6% – Here’s Why

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 276,579 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 105,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.56 million, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.08.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

