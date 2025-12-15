Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,485 and last traded at GBX 1,463.28, with a volume of 1147070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,443.97.
Several equities analysts have commented on ZEG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 price objective on shares of Zegona Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 price objective on shares of Zegona Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zegona Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,466.67.
Zegona Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.
The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.
