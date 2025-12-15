FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.96 and last traded at $71.2740, with a volume of 986116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on FOX from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FOX from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

FOX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $9,208,936.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,196.24. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $2,079,336.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.90. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,817 shares of company stock worth $29,490,590. 19.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

