Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Stock Price Up 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 and last traded at GBX 113. Approximately 180,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 45,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.
Intuitive Investments Group Stock Up 9.7%
The company has a market cap of £246.57 million, a P/E ratio of -188.33 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.62.
Intuitive Investments Group Company Profile
IIG plc was admitted to AIM in December 2020 with a focus on investments in high potential life sciences businesses. In October 2023, following its move the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange, IIG plc made a strategic investment in Hui10 Inc which now forms its main investment focus, accounting for over 97% of the portfolio.
