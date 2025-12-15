Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Southport Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ANGX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 354,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,030,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANGX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southport Acquisition to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Southport Acquisition in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Southport Acquisition Stock Up 4.5%
Southport Acquisition Company Profile
Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.
