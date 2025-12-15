EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 131391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

A number of research firms have commented on EVCM. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,241.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 32,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $322,808.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,833,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,963,081.93. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 2,148,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,597.10. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,251 shares of company stock worth $3,276,293. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in EverCommerce by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,712 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 4.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,039,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EverCommerce by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

