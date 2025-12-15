Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,328,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 535,630 shares.The stock last traded at $16.9050 and had previously closed at $16.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0641 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,707,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,355 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,487,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 680,650 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

