Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Shares Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $36.57. Approximately 109,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 247,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zenas BioPharma from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Down 21.8%

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zenas BioPharma news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 263,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 321,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,677. This represents a 447.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Raleigh Nunn purchased 63,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,173,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,294,505. The trade was a 5.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 923,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,163. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zenas BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Zenas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

