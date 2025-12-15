Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8775, but opened at $0.95. Hong Kong & China Gas shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 897 shares.

Hong Kong & China Gas Trading Down 11.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Get Hong Kong & China Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong & China Gas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.