Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.9550, with a volume of 447202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Alliance Global Partners cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $20.85 price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 33.62%. Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 89.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

