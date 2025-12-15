National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.50.

Shares of TSE WJX traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$28.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,129. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$15.55 and a 1-year high of C$28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$483.15 million for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, analysts expect that Wajax will post 3.4850136 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

