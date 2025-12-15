CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$139.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$146.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CGI from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$190.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$165.90.
Read Our Latest Report on GIB.A
CGI Price Performance
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Rivian’s Autonomy Bombshell Changes Everything—Even Its Valuation
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Financial Sector Breaks Out as Capital Rotates and Leadership Shifts
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Super Micro’s Sell-Off Is a Mirage—Here’s Why the Rally May Come Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.