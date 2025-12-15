CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$139.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$146.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CGI from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$190.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$165.90.

CGI Price Performance

About CGI

GIB.A traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$124.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. CGI has a 12 month low of C$117.71 and a 12 month high of C$175.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions.

