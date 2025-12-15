Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$129.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$132.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$114.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$112.50.

IMO traded down C$2.93 on Monday, reaching C$123.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,573. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.04. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$82.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$120.70.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.99 billion during the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 21.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

